Not Dulquer Salmaan but THIS actor was the first choice for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam announced earlier this year that they were reuniting after 36 long years for an upcoming film. On November 6th, the makers revealed the title of the film to be, Thug Life and further delved into the cast and crew details.

The makers took to social media to reveal that Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Dulquer Salmaan will be essaying prominent roles in the upcoming film. However, it is being reported by 123Telugu that Dulquer Salmaan was not the first choice for the character. According to reports, the makers had initially offered the role to Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu. However, the Maanaadu actor had to turn down the role due to prior commitments. It is also reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be portraying the role of a District Collector in the upcoming film.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life is only the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after the 1987 film Naayakan. The makers shared a title reveal video on November 6th, along with which it was also revealed that Kamal Haasan’s character is named Rangaraya Shakthivel Nayakar. Based on the title reveal video, Thug Life seems to be a gangster action thriller film.

Check out the title reveal video below:

Thug Life is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies respectively. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. Additionally, the cinematography for the film has been handled by veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, while Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing department. It was also revealed that the stunt sequences would be directed by the action duo, Anbariv.

On the professional front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Malayalam gangster thriller film King of Kotha. The film, helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Apart from Thug Life, the actor is also a part of Purananooru, the upcoming film with Suriya, and helmed by Sudha Kongara. According to reports, Dulquer will also be a part of the upcoming Telugu movie, Lucky Bhaskar, helmed by Venky Atluri.

As for Simbu, he was last seen in Obeli N Krishna’s neo-noir action thriller film, Pathu Thala. The film also featured Gautham Karthik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in prominent roles. The film received positive reviews from critics all around.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s birthday: Thug Life’s NEW poster unveiled; actor captivates as a warrior