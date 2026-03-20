Not H Vinoth but Dhanush to join hands with Sirai director Suresh Rajakumari for a film? Find out

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his action thriller film Sirai, which is slated to hit theatres on April 30, 2026. Now, it appears that the actor may skip his project with director H Vinoth and instead collaborate with Suresh Rajakumari.

Dhanush to work with Sirai director Suresh Rajakumari?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Dhanush was initially expected to work with Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth. However, the actor is now likely to skip that project and instead take up a film with Sirai fame Suresh Rajakumari at the helm.

That said, this remains unconfirmed, and no official announcement has been made so far. Rumors also suggest that the project might be bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.

For those unaware, Sirai, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role, was released in theaters on December 25, 2025. The courtroom crime drama follows the story of head constable Kathiravan, who is assigned to escort an accused man, Abdul Rauf, from prison to court.

Through flashbacks from Abdul’s life, the film reveals systemic bias and human struggles while exploring themes of identity, justice, and humanity within a flawed system. The movie particularly focuses on the challenges faced by underprivileged and minority communities in India. The film is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is also set to appear in the lead role in Kara . Directed by Vignesh Raja (known for Por Thozhil), the film follows the story of a man who must protect his family from the consequences of his own actions.

The emotionally driven thriller will feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead, along with Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film is slated for release on April 30, 2026.

Moreover, Dhanush has announced that he will star in the tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The project will be produced by Dhanush himself under the banner of Wunderbar Films and will feature veteran star Mammootty in a pivotal role.

The film will also star Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi in important roles, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the music and background score. While further details about the project have yet to be revealed, it is expected to be a spy action thriller.

Looking ahead, the Maari actor has also indicated upcoming collaborations with Mari Selvaraj and Lubber Pandhu fame Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Reports suggest that the latter project will go on floors after the completion of D55.

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