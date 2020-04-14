Not impressed with Nayanthara's Tamil New Year wish with typo, fans troll the Lady Superstar

Taking to Twitter, Lady Superstar Nayanthara wished her fans a happy Tamil new year, but with a spelling error.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is the darling of Kollywood fans, and they respect her for her emotional strength and her acting skills. On April 14, she shared a Tamil New Year wish to Kollywood fans on Twitter, which went viral for the wrong reasons. In the Tweet, which was partially written in Tamil, she made a spelling error, and it caught the attention of Kollywood fans. Though they trolled her for the error, they wished her for a bright year ahead. However, after the Tweet went viral, she deleted it and posted another one with the correct spelling.

In the Tweet, instead of ‘Anaivarukkum’, she wrote ‘Naivarukkum’. It is obvious that it was nothing but a typo. In the second half of the tweet, she wished them in English stating, “Happy Tamil New Year, best wishes to all”. Fans commented on the Tweet pointing out the error. However, they all took it easy and wished her a happy Vishu and Tamil New Year. On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are joining hands for yet another film directed by the latter, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள் Happy Tamil New Year, best wishes to all #HappyPuthandu — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) April 14, 2020

The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara playing the lead roles. Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva, also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as female leads. Nayanthara was last seen as the female lead in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

