Not Independence Day, Prabhas’ Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi to release on Dussehra 2026? Here’s what we know

Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi are currently working on their upcoming movie Fauzi. Initially, the film was said to be eyeing a release on Independence Day this year; however, it now seems that the makers might have to skip that date and instead arrive in theatres during Dussehra 2026.

Prabhas starrer Fauzi to release on Dussehra 2026?

According to a recent online report, it has been speculated that Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens next with his period action drama Fauzi. Reportedly, the actor is prioritising the film’s shoot and is aiming to complete it in time for a Dussehra release next year.

As speculation continues around this new release date, an official update from the makers is still awaited.

More about Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming period epic drama starring Prabhas in the lead role. The movie features the actor as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and offers an alternative, fictionalised retelling of historical events.

The film is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher appearing in key roles. Initially, the movie was expected to be released during the Independence Day weekend.

In an earlier update, Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi revealed that the team plans to release the film as a two-parter, with a prequel to follow. He explained that the current film portrays one aspect of Prabhas’ character, while the second instalment is expected to explore another perspective.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in a lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror-comedy drama revolves around Raja, a young man who lives with his grandmother. When she begins receiving visions about her husband, Raja sets out to investigate his grandfather’s past, eventually stumbling upon a haunted mansion inhabited by his grandfather’s spirit.

As Raja becomes a pawn in his grandfather’s haunting scheme, he must break free and restore balance. Apart from the Rebel Star, the film featured Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and others in key roles. The movie received negative responses from both critics and audiences.

Looking ahead, Prabhas will also be shooting for Spirit this year. The cop action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

ALSO READ: Champion Review: Roshan Meka starrer is impressive on paper but loses its way with weak execution