'Not just a straight Bollywood Film,' says Adivi Sesh as he shares first look of his next with Shruti Haasan

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for an action drama film unlike any other before and as exclusively reported earlier, the film is going to be a pan-Indian film directed by US-based director Shaneil Deo.

Taking it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Adivi Sesh highlighted that the film will not be either a straight Bollywood film or a Telugu film but an all-Indian film. He said “Surprise! #SeshEXShruti. Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIAN film. Title will be revealed on Dec 18”

The tentatively titled SeshEXShruti will be the second pan-Indian film which will be done by the Goodachari actor after his critically acclaimed and stellar performance filled role as the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from the film Major.

SeshEXShruti is being directed by debutant director Shaneil Deo who has previously worked with Adivi Sesh as Director of Photography for the films Kshanam and Goodachari. The film is being bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

Adivi Sesh’s work front

Adivi Sesh is a popular Telugu actor who not only worked in acting jobs but has also been a screenwriter and director on several occasions. The Major actor was last seen directing a film back in 2013 called Kiss, which was a romantic comedy film headlined by himself.

His last writing venture that released was the 2022 biographical action drama called Major which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film which was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka was co-produced by Mahesh Babu. The film which was simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi was later into Malayalam. The film received a great positive response and was a major success in theaters too.

The actor who was last seen in the film HIT: The Second Case is currently shooting for Goodachari 2, the sequel to his 2018 spy action thriller film. Both the films are written by Adivi Sesh himself with the sequel set to be the most expensive movie of the actor’s career.

Shruti Haasan’s Workfront

Shruti Haasan was last seen this year playing the lead roles in two Telugu films one being the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer film Veera Simha Reddy and the next one being the Chiranjeevi starrer film Waltair Veerayya.

Shruti Haasan also appeared in a special cameo role for the film Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film focuses on the romantic story of a single father who is unable to reveal to his daughter about her mother. The actress had also recently made a massive success with her new music video which garnered huge appeal as well.

Moreover, Shruti Haasan is also playing the lead role in Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The film’s first single was released yesterday which showcased an emotional track about friendship and brotherhood.

