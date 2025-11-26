Not Kaithi 2, but Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next LK7 to be a Telugu film?

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up to make his debut as a lead actor, and many are speculating about what his next directorial venture might be. Now, it seems that the filmmaker will soon kickstart his seventh movie as a director, but this time, it will be a Telugu project instead of a Tamil one.

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj set to make his Telugu directorial debut?

According to a report by Let's Cinema, Lokesh Kanagaraj's next directorial, tentatively titled LK7, will be his first direct Telugu film, marking his debut in the industry after all his previous ventures were originally made in Tamil.

Speculations suggest that the director has already begun pre-production work for his next venture alongside his team of assistant directors. However, an official update from the makers is still awaited, and details about the lead actor remain under wraps. Earlier, there were speculations that the director's next project would be Kaithi 2 with Karthi.

Looking ahead, Lokesh is all set to make his debut as a lead actor in director Arun Matheswaran's DC. The movie, helmed by the Captain Miller filmmaker, is touted to be a gritty romantic actioner, with Wamiqa Gabbi playing the female lead.

The official announcement was made by the makers via their social media handles, confirming that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the musical tracks and background score.

Watch the title teaser of DC

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent film

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj last helmed the action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film follows the story of Deva, a former labour union leader who lives a reclusive life while running a men's hostel.

However, his life takes a grim turn when his best friend and brother-in-law, Rajasekhar, dies unexpectedly, prompting him to investigate the reason behind his sudden demise. How Deva uncovers the truth and how it connects to his own past forms the core of the story.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and many others in key roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde made special appearances in the film.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Coolie was a success at the box office and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

