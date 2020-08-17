  1. Home
Not Nayanthara but Nabha Natesh to feature in the upcoming Telugu remake of Andhadhun

The news reports further state that Nabha Natesh has also signed the deal to feature in the film. The upcoming Telugu remake of Andhadhun will feature Nithiin in the lead.
The latest news update about the upcoming Telugu remake of Andhadhun states that actress Nabha Natesh will be essaying the role of Radhika Apte from the original film. The sultry diva Nabha Natesh will reportedly essay the character of Sophie. The gorgeous actress had previously featured in the film called iSmart Shankar. The news reports state that Nabha Natesh loved her character and gave her nod to the film.

Previously it was reported that the makers had a tough time on finalising an actress for Sophie's role. But, now looks like the makers found the perfect match to play the character. The news reports further state that Nabha Natesh has also signed the deal to feature in the film. The upcoming Telugu remake of Andhadhun will feature Nithiin in the lead. He will be essaying the role of a blind pianist which was originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The much-awaited film with Nithiin in the lead happens to be one of the highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The lead actor is basking in the glory of his super hit film, Bheeshma.

This film also featured the stunner Rashmika Mandanna as the film's female lead. The fans and film audiences are very happy to hear the latest news update about the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The fans and followers of Nabha Natesh are eagerly looking forward to see her in the Merlapaka Gandhi film.  

