Not Nayanthara or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THESE actresses to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's next; Reports

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo has been in the news ever since its announcement. Every other day, there is a new update that comes out pertaining to the film. Well, Leo is not the only Thalapathy Vijay film that is being widely talked about. His next film after Leo, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, is also a movie that is being heavily anticipated. Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Jyothika and Priyanka Mohan might both be a part of Thalapathy 68 helmed by Venkat Prabhu

It is already being widely reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s former co-star Jyothika is touted to play an important role in Thalapatahy 68. Reportedly, she will act as the romantic interest of one of the characters that Vijay is playing in the film. It is already widely reported that the Master actor will be playing dual roles in the Venkat Prabhu-directed film.

Now, there are reports that strongly suggest that Priyanka Mohan will also be a part of the film. For the uninitiated, Priyanka has already acted in many successful films, including Gang Leader, Don, and Doctor. The actress is also set to act opposite Dhanush in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller. Therefore, working with Thalapathy Vijay will only propel her already steadily rising career. Priyanka will also star in OG alongside Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi.

Venkat Prabhu shares that neither Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh nor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will star in Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu quipped in a recent interview about the actress who will star opposite Vijay in his upcoming directorial. To this question, Venkat Prabhu humorously replied that it will neither be Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, nor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans are also getting very excited and have given possible names of actresses who might be a part of the Thalapathy Vijay film.

Till now, it has only been revealed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for Thalapathy 68. Other than that, it is also being suggested that S J Suryah will be a part of the film. He is rumored to play the main antagonist’s role in the film.

