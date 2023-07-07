Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan or Dhanush; Guess who will do the voiceover in Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran?

Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran had one of the best-edited trailers to have come out in the recent past. The makers only gave as much information as was needed and kept a suspense element. Many had termed the film yet another one in the action-comedy genre. But to everyone’s surprise, through the trailer, it was revealed that the film will also have fantasy elements.

The character that Sivakarthikeyan plays in the film turns into a completely different person when he looks at the sky. The film also has a voiceover of the person who is conversing with Sivakarthikeyan from the sky. A lot of names have been thrown into the picture as possible contenders to lend their voices to the film. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

From Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Dhanush and Silambarasan TR, many leading actors of Tamil cinema have been rumored to be the voice talking to Sivakarthikeyan.

Which leading actor is speaking to Sivakarthikeyan from the sky?

Sivakarthikeyan turns into a completely different person whenever he looks at the sky. It is also the part that was teased the most in the trailer for Maaveeran. As it is a crucial plot point, it is certain that whoever has done the voiceover is a popular celebrity. Up until now, many names have been thrown into the mix. But there has not been any confirmation from the film’s team.

Director Mysskin, who is playing a key role in the film, said that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were approached to do the voiceovers. But along with revealing this, he also shared that both actors have not ended up doing it.

Other actors rumored to have given the voice are Dhanush, Silambarasan TR, and Vijay Sethupathi. Dhanush’s team has refuted the rumors since. So that leaves him out of the picture. At the moment, fans are convinced that the voice is that of Vijay Sethupathi.

It will be interesting to find out who has actually provided the voice for the film. Whether it is any of the actors that the fans think of or someone entirely different has to be found out.

