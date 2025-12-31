Not Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173, but Ashwath Marimuthu’s next film is Simbu starrer STR51? Find out

Director Ashwath Marimuthu recently created a buzz online after reports surfaced that he had narrated a story to Rajinikanth for Thalaivar173. However, the director himself has confirmed that his next film will be the Silambarasan TR starrer STR51.

Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu to next direct Simbu in STR51

Director Ashwath Marimuthu was recently seen alongside other filmmakers during a round table interview with Sudhir Srinivasan. During the interaction, the Oh My Kadavule director revealed that he is currently writing the screenplay for his next project, which will be a Simbu starrer tentatively titled STR51.

The director said, “No matter who asks, the answer right now is the same, Simbu. I am currently writing the script for the film. He is shooting for Vetrimaaran sir’s Arasan, and towards the end of that schedule, we will begin filming our movie in parallel. It will be released next year.”

For those unaware, early speculation suggested that Ashwath was also in talks with Rajinikanth to helm his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The project was initially announced with director Sundar C at the helm, but due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the venture.

While an official update is expected to arrive by Pongal next year, speculation indicates that Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan may direct the film. Interestingly, the filmmaker was initially supposed to collaborate with Simbu on a project as well.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR is currently filming his next movie, Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The upcoming gangster action drama will be a spin-off set in the Vada Chennai cinematic universe. The director has confirmed that several characters from Vada Chennai will appear in the project.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the movie will mark the first-ever collaboration between the actor and the director. Moreover, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music and background score.

Looking ahead, Simbu’s film with director Ashwath Marimuthu is touted to be a fantasy action romantic entertainer. His character is reportedly titled the God of Love, with the filmmaker emphasizing that the film will be in the vein of vintage STR movies.

ALSO READ: Did Prabhas' The Raja Saab director Maruthi receive paycheck of Rs 18 crore for fantasy horror movie? Find out