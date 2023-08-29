Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Twitter reacts to Nayanthara's chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the new song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has been released today. The song features the crackling chemistry of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan. Not just Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, but all the songs of the Atlee-directed film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Since the song was released today, netizens have taken to their social media handles to share what they felt about the song. Many tweets have specifically highlighted the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Even those who had a mixed opinion about the song itself have only great things to say about the fresh on-screen pairing.

The eagle-eyed fans have also come to the conclusion that there might be a Thalapathy Vijay cameo in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. It has to be seen whether this piece of information is true or not. But Shah Rukh Khan does imitate a signature pose that Vijay is known for in the song, which has only fueled his cameo rumors. Considering the fact that Atlee is a huge Vijay fan and the two have also collaborated in three films, Theri, Bigil, and Mersal, the cameo rumors may very well be true.

Even though the rumors of Vijay’s cameo appearance is not yet confirmed, what the audience can be certain of in Jawan is the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. One fan tweeted, "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan & the sensational Lady Superstar #Nayanthara redefine chemistry in #NotRamaiyaVastvaiya! Mesmerizing beats, and captivating visuals – this song is an absolute winner! Can't get enough of SRK and Nayanthara's enchanting vibe! #Jawan."

Check out the song Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan here:

Another fan also reiterated the same and praised the song’s composer, Anirudh Ravichander, and singers Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao. "The beats by anirudh. The vocals of vishal & shilpa. The best pair of #ShahRukhKhan & #Nayanthara, it feels like they're made for each other ! The hook step is perfect. Everything about this #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya is par excellence #atlee sambhavam for #jawan," wrote the Twitter user.

Netizens were united in their opinion that the chemistry between Jawan’s two leads was great. A fan wrote, "WTF IS THIS CHEMISTRY MAN, THIS MIGHT BE MY FAV SRK PAIRING IN YEARS." This tweet encapsulated the general sentiment among Twitteratis towards the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

