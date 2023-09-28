Not Ranbir Kapoor, THIS Telugu superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal; Reports

After the polarizing but huge commercial success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his forthcoming film Animal to hit theaters. The film features a talented star cast comprising the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Even though the film has been made in Hindi, the filmmaker initially planned to make it in Telugu, and that too with a popular superstar as the lead protagonist.

Reports are suggesting that Sandeep Reddy Vanga initially had Mahesh Babu in mind for Animal. But the Dookudu actor turned down the project, which led the filmmaker to make the film in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor. According to SpotboyE, Mahesh Babu had even met the Arjun Reddy director in hopes of a possible collaboration, but their interaction did not attain fruition.

The reason for the alleged collaboration not taking off is said to be Mahesh’s hesitance in doing a film that dealt with such a dark subject. Apparently, the actor felt that the film’s intense and rather dark theme would not connect with his primary audience. Therefore, Mahesh Babu felt that the film was too dark for both his taste and his audience’s taste. Now that the teaser for Animal has been released, it makes sense why Mahesh said no to the film.

The actor has never ventured into dark territories in the recent past, and Animal promises to be gritty and dark. Reports also suggest that when Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered Animal to Mahesh Babu, the film was in turn called Devil. Since then, the film has gone through a title change. There has been heavy anticipation pertaining to Animal, and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the hyped film.

In a social media interaction, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about his admiration for Mahesh Babu, saying, “I worked on an ad film with Mahesh. It was a one-day schedule. He was extremely focused. I like the way he spoke to us when he was saying something. And I also met him four to five times at several events. He is good-looking, and he carries himself with ease. He is beyond what he seems to be, and I told Mahesh sir this. His mannerisms are unique, and we don’t see them in his films; he is something else. That factor fascinates me more than what he has done in films to date. We will work together for sure very soon.”

