Not Ranveer Singh but Chiyaan Vikram is the OG trendsetter; Performed on Dola Re Dola in 2009

Remember Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic song Dola Re Dola? The song, actresses and dance moves are still everyone's favorites even after many years. If you are wondering why we are talking about the song now, let us tell you that Dola Re Dola is back trending. Yes, with the recent Hindi song Dhindora Baja from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh paid an ode to Dola Re Dola by performing on the song. But not just Ranveer Singh, before him, it was Chiyaan Vikram who first grooved to Dola Re Dola in his film.

Chiyaan Vikram is known for donning any character and nailing it. However, it was his lady get-up in the 2009 film Kanthaswamy that caught everyone's attention. He danced to Dola Re Dola and Taal Se Taal songs and even wore a similar saree that Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned in the Devdas song. It's not really an ode to these songs. He grooved to the songs for a fight sequence with goons.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor dressed up in a saree properly like a woman and used his grace and moves to fight the goons. While Ranveer Singh's dancing to the tunes of Dola Re Dola has been receiving immense love from the viewers, a few fans rediscovered Vikram's rendition of the song and it's going viral on social media.

WATCH Chiyaan Vikram dance on Dola Re Dola in a saree

Upcoming films

Chiyaan Vikram will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads. Touted to be a period drama, Thangalaan is set in Kolar Gold Mines and tells about the fight over the land between the indigenous people of the area and foreign forces.

The actor is also another most awaited and anticipated in Tamil Dhruva Natchathiram. The highly anticipated project features Chiyaan Vikram in the role of John, a highly trained spy who serves the National security agency of India. Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Simran, Dhivyadharshini are also part of the film.

Aishwarya Rajesh was also part of the film but due to unknown reasons, her scenes have reportedly been chopped off.

