Not Ranveer Singh but Vicky Kaushal in talks to co-star with Dhanush in Shankar’s magnum opus Velpari? Find out

Director Shankar is gearing up to direct his much-awaited magnum opus, Velpari. Earlier, there were reports that Ranveer Singh might headline the project, but it now appears that Vicky Kaushal could play the co-lead.

Vicky Kaushal to headline Shankar’s magnum opus Velpari?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, director Shankar and the makers of Velpari are in talks with Vicky Kaushal for the film. Initially, there were rumors that Ranveer Singh might play the co-lead role. However, it now seems that the Chhaava actor is being considered for the part, though an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Moreover, the report also suggests that Dhanush is almost confirmed to play a co-lead role in the film. However, the director has reportedly asked the actor to provide call sheets spanning two years, and Dhanush has yet to make a final decision.

For those unaware, Velpari is based on the novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari by Su Venkatesan. The film narrates the story of how the Chera, Chola, and Pandya empires attempted to overthrow the tribal king Vel Paari and the events that followed.

Shankar’s previous movie

Director Shankar last helmed the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. The political action drama revolves around an honest IAS officer who takes on corruption and the abuse of power within the political system, locking horns with powerful individuals. During his fight for justice, he also uncovers truths about his past that are connected to present-day events.

Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, and several others in key roles. Game Changer was released in theatres during Sankranti 2025 but received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Shankar had earlier announced a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, titled Indian 3. However, there has been no official update regarding its release so far.

Dhanush and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role in the film Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film, co-starring Mamitha Baiju, will release in theatres on April 30, 2026.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love & War.

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