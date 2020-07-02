Not Rashmika Mandanna but THIS South star was the first choice for female lead in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

After watching Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru, director Sukumar approached Rashmika Mandanna for the role and she agreed for it.

By now, we all know that Allu Arjun’s upcoming film titled Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Now, new media reports have surfaced stating that the film’s director Sukumar approached Samantha Akkineni to play the leading lady in the film. Samantha apparently denied the offer stating that she wanted to take a short break from films. After watching Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sukumar approached Rashmika Mandanna for the role and she agreed for it.

The film will star Allu Arjun in the lead role, and he will be seen as Pushpa Raj. His first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Sukumar‘s last directorial outing was the 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which was a Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. She has two films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film of Ashwin Saravanan. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shot to more popularity after her films Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin. She is all set to make her Kollywood debut with the yet to be titled film. The film will have Kollywood star Karthi as the male lead.

