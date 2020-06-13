Not Sam, THIS is what the family and friends of Samantha Akkineni call her

We call her Sam or Samantha, but she has another name too. She is well known as Yashoda in her close circle.

Samantha Akkineni is a name which is one of the most popular ones in the South entertainment industry. While some address her as Sam, others prefer the full name Samantha. However, to her family and friends, she is Yashoda. According to media reports, the critically acclaimed actor loves it when people address her as Yashoda. We have to agree that as Samantha or Yashoda, she has never failed to impress us with her splendid looks and gorgeous on-screen appearances. Meanwhile, she has been sharing on social media about her new found interest for gardening and cooking.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya enjoying the ocean breeze in Ibiza in this THROWBACK photo is pure bliss

During the lockdown for COVID 19, Samantha has taken up cooking lessons and her terrace garden is now all over the internet. Taking to her social media space, Samantha shared photos and videos from her cooking classes and her gardening sessions. Her first harvest with microgreens went viral a couple of days back. Yesterday, she shared her second harvest, which is wheat grass. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself chopping the wheat grass blissfully. In the video, she can be seen chopping wheat grass from her garden.

Also Read: Traditional or modern: Which look does Samantha Akkineni pull off better? VOTE NOW

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu with Sharwanand. Jaanu is the Telugu remake of mega hit Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead role. She will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled project. Prasanna revealed that he will also be playing a key role in the film. For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan is known for films like ’s Game Over and Nayanthara’s Maaya. Talking about her role in the film, Samantha had mentioned on Twitter earlier that the film is more than a women-centric one.

Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The film has Nayanthara as another female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. While some reports suggested that Samantha has walked out of the film, there was no confirmation on the same by the makers. Some reports claim that Samantha never walked out of the film and that the film’s preproduction work is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted. However, we have to wait for the makers to come up with an official update about the film. Let us know in the comments section below, what you think about Samantha’s films.

Credits :Asianet News

Share your comment ×