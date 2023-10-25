Not Samantha or Sai Pallavi; Nayanthara reportedly hikes her fees 6 times for Mani Ratnam film

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country today. The actress has been part of the industry for over two decades now, and has become one of the most wanted actresses over the years, even earning the title of 'Lady Superstar'.

Recently, it was reported that Nayanthara, Samantha, and Sai Pallavi are in talks to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film which features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. However, it seems that the talks with Nayanthara are reaching a final stage. It was recently reported by Koimoi that the actress charged a whopping Rs 12 crores to be a part of the project.

Nayanthara’s fees hikes over the years

The actress has reportedly increased her fees as her career progressed, and a fee of Rs 12 crores is actually 6 times more than what she had charged for the 2016 film Babu Bangaram. Additionally, it is also understood that the actress charged Rs 3 crores for her 2018 film Kolamaavu Kokila, which was the debut film of Nelson Dilipkumar.

The actress had reportedly hiked her fee to Rs 5.5 crores for the 2020 film Darbar, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. In 2022, for her film with Connect, she charged Rs 8 crores, according to reports. With her debut Hindi film Jawan, helmed by Atlee, Nayanthara made history by becoming the first South Indian actress to charge a double-digit in crores, charging Rs 10 crores for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However, it is reiterated that the figures mentioned are based on reports, and have not been officially confirmed.

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara was last seen alongside Jayam Ravi in the 2023 psychological action thriller film Iraivan. The film was helmed by I. Ahmed and featured Rahul Bose, Narain, Charle, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. However, the actor’s performances garnered praise from critics as well as fans.

The actress also made her Hindi debut with Jawan, opposite King Khan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi, and many more. The film was a massive success, raking in more than 1000 crores, as well as receiving critical and commercial acclaim.

Nayanthara will next be seen in her 75th film, which has been titled Annapoorani. The film is helmed by Nilesh Krishna and features prominent names like Redin Kingsly, Jai, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, and many more. The teaser for the film was released on October 24, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Apart from that, the actress will also be a part of Mannangatti Since 1960, which features Yogi Babu alongside her, as well as Test, which features R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more.

