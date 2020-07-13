  1. Home
Not Sathyaraj but Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali?

Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father and the writer of Baahubali, stated that they could not rope in Sanjay Dutt as he was serving a prison term.
Mumbai
Not Sathyaraj but Sanjay Dutt was the first choice for Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali?
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning recently turned 5. The SS Rajamouli directorial turned out to be a successful franchise and it has fans across the country. While we know that late actor Sridevi was the initial choice to play Rajamata Sivagami Devi and Nayanthara was supposed to play Devasena, now, a new report has come up online stating that Sanjay Dutt was the initial choice to play Kattappa in the epic drama.

However, Sathyaraj bagged the role and it wouldn’t be an understatement to say that he totally owned the role. According to The Times Of India, Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father and the writer of Baahubali, stated that they could not rope in Sanjay Dutt as he was serving a prison term. Well, now that we know who the initial choices of makers to play the key roles in the film, let us know in the comments below, how the film would have changed if it had different cast members.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR. The film has Ram Charan and Jr NTTR playing the lead roles. The period drama will be based in the pre-independence era and it will narrate the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will also be seen playing key roles in the film. After RRR, SS Rajamouli will be collaborating with Mahesh Babu.

