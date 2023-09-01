Not Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in India after Jailer; Reports

Thanks to Jailer, Rajinikanth has emerged as the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. After the colossal success of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film, Rajinikanth has got his mojo back. With the overwhelming love and support of the audience, Jailer has gone on to become a monstrous success that has tarnished every possible box office record as far as Tamil cinema is concerned.

Rajinikanth has allegedly earned Rs 210 crore for Jailer

Rajinikanth has earned Rs 210 crore for playing the lead character of Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer. As per the reports, the Petta actor was paid a hefty sum of Rs 100 crore for being a part of the film. Additionally, he was given a profit share of Rs. 110 crore. Jailer’s producer and Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran handed over a share of Jailer's profits to Rajinikanth.

The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures tweeted, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran met Superstar @rajinikanth and handed over a cheque, celebrating the historic success of #Jailer." For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth has been labeled the highest-paid Indian actor on prior occasions as well. Right before the release of his S Shankar-directed film Sivaji: The Boss in 2007, the actor was reported to have been the highest-paid Indian actor and the second highest-paid Asian actor.

Jailer’s producer, Kalanithi Maran, also gifted a BMW X7 to Rajinikanth after the film's grand success. Several car models were presented to the Petta actor, among which he chose the BMW X7. The video of Kalanithi Maran handing over the keys of the brand-new car to Rajinikanth was shared through the official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures along with the caption, " #JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose."

On a side note, Rajinikanth has been back in form with the colossal success of Jailer. Rajinikanth proved his detractors wrong as he made a grand comeback alongside Nelson Dilipkumar in Jailer. Aided by a strong supporting cast and Anirudh Ravichander’s high-octane background music, Jailer provided a great theatrical experience all around. The film is still going strong at the box office.

