Not Siddu Jonnalagadda but Nithiin was the first choice for THIS film?

Extra-Ordinary Man is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and Siddu Jonnalagadda is busy with the film’s promotions; however, the Dj Tillu star recently disclosed an interesting fact about Nithiin.

During a recent interview with the Sreshth Movies Official YouTube Channel, young Telugu stars Nithiin and Siddu Jonnalagadda discussed their upcoming projects and personal lives. Interestingly, the conversation led to Nithiin asking Siddu about his involvement in Telusu Kada, directed by Neeraja Kona. The Kalki star revealed that Nithiin felt he would be a better fit for the story than himself, leading to the offer.

Nithiin convening Siddu Jonnalagadda for the film Telusu Kada

Initially, Telusu Kada was envisioned with Nithiin as the lead under the People Media Factory banner. However, the project took an unexpected turn. While filming Macherla Niyojakavargam in Maredumilli, the Rang De star, who was close friends with costume designer and director Neeraja Kona, heard the story of Telusu Kada during a break in shooting. Having just watched Siddu's film DJ Tillu, Nithiin felt a strong connection between Siddu's persona and the character in Telusu Kada.

Unhesitant, the Bheeshma actor called the Josh star that very night introduced him to Neeraja's script, and convinced him to take on the role. Impressed by the story, Siddu readily agreed, and the project smoothly moved forward. However, despite Nithiin's initial involvement, the film eventually went to People Media for production.

During the interview, Krishna and his Leela fame expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nithiin for entrusting him with such a compelling story. Both actors shared these details during the promotional campaign for Nithiin's upcoming film, Extra-Ordinary Man.

More about Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kaada movie

The film, directed by the popular stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona, marks her directorial debut, portraying a soulful love saga. The glimpse from the movie, which was dropped on YouTube a couple of days ago, is still trending. Check out the glimpse of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada movie below.

TG Vishwa Prasad will be bankrolling the venture on a high budget, and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. The music will be scored by S. Thaman, while Yuvraj J. will be helming the cinematography, and National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad is the editor. The regular shoot of the film is set to commence in a few days.

Upcoming projects of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Nithiin

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s next film is expected to be the sequel to his previous 2022 film, DJ Tillu. The film, titled Tillu Square, is also a romantic crime comedy film that has been delayed due to pending post-production work. The film, which was slated to release on September 15, has not yet received a confirmed release date.

The film features Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, and like its predecessor, this film is also co-written by him. The film, which has Anupama Parameswaran in the leading role, is directed by Mallik Ram with music and a score by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

Nithiin's last film, the 2022 Telugu political action movie Macherla Niyojakavargam, directed by editor M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, failed to impress critics and audiences alike. The film, which had an ensemble cast starring Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore, was produced by Nithiin's family under Sreshth Movies, with music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to feature in the film Extra-Ordinary Man, with Sreeleela in the leading role. The film is expected to be an action entertainer directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film’s trailer is expected to drop tomorrow, with the film released on 8th December 2023.

