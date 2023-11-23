Not Simbu but THIS actor was Gautham Vasudev Menon’s first choice for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 romantic drama film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is undoubtedly one of the best films in the genre and enjoys an ardent fan-following as well. The film features Silambarasan and Trisha in the lead roles, who received avid praise for their performances as well.

However, Simbu was not the first choice for the role. In an interview with Dhanush, on his own channel Ondraga Entertainment, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed that he had approached the Vada Chennai actor first. He also mentioned that unfortunately, they couldn’t go ahead with it at that point in time. Nonetheless, the duo later collaborated in the 2019 film Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Dhanush says Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa was more suited for Simbu

In the interview, Dhanush was also asked if his portrayal of the lead character would have been different from what Simbu did. The Asuran actor eloquently replied saying that it would have been different and that he would’ve attempted to bring a local boy-next-door vibe to the character. Dhanush also added that once he saw the film, he felt Simbu was more suited for the role, as the role required a certain demeanor and class, which the Maanaadu actor possesses.

More about Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa marked Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 8th directorial venture and his first collaboration with Trisha and Silambarasan. The film follows the complicated romantic dynamics between a Tamil Hindu boy and a Malayali Christian girl. The story revolves around their relationship, and how they fight against the odds to get together.

The film featured an ensemble cast including VTV Ganesh, Babu Antony, Kitty, Uma Padmanabhan, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, and many more apart from the two lead actors. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera for the film.

On the work front

Gautham Vasudev Menon is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated project with Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ritu Varma, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Maya S Krishnan, and many more, as well. The film is all set to release on November 24th.

As for Dhanush, he will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period action film Captain Miller. The film will be released in three parts and features Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and more in prominent roles. Apart from that, the actor is also gearing up for his second directorial venture, tentatively titled D50. The film reportedly features Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Aparna Balamurali, and more in prominent roles.

