Not Sobhita Dhulipala, but Adivi Sesh has found new heroine for Goodachari 2, can you guess who?

Adivi Sesh’s 2018 release Goodachari made way to become one of the most-hyped films of that year. The action spy thriller directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka grabbed applause for more than one reason, not to forget the intriguing scenes and nail-biting stunt sequences.

And now, the makers have sought to reboot the film franchise, titled G2. It will be directed by the debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Recently, the production house of the film, People Media Factory, announced the leading lady, opposite Adivi. Whilst the earlier installment featured Sobhita Dhulipala, this time it would be none other than Wamiqa Gabbi, who would take the reins.

Along with the post, the makers dropped a scintillating poster, featuring the lead actors in an unforgettable avatar. In the caption, they penned, “Team #G2 welcomes the brilliant #WamiqaGabbi on board for the mission. Get ready for adrenaline pumping action in a breathtaking adventure. Stay tuned for THE THUNDER GLIMPSE this month.”

Besides Wamiqa and Adivi Sesh, the film will also feature Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, along with actors like Madhu Shalini, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Supriya Yarlagadda.

The first announcement for G2 was made back in September 2022, along with information on the change of director. Adivi Sesh himself is the screenwriter for the project.

As per the Major actor’s previous statement in June 2022, the sequel would be a regular continuation of the storyline that ended with its first installment in 2018.

In other news, Adivi Sesh has also drawn attention after he announced Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady for his other upcoming film, Dacoit. It was earlier supposed to star Shruti Haasan, who walked out of the project due to reasons best known to her.

