Not Suriya, but THIS actor was the first choice of Vikram K Kumar’s 24?

After director Vikram K Kumar revealed that Suriya and Samantha Akkineni starrer 24 will have a second part, it is now being reported that Chiyaan Vikram was the first choice for the film.

Suriya and Samantha Akkineni’s film 24 received positive reviews from critics though it did not do well at the box office. Recently, the film’s director Vikram K Kumar revealed that the film’s second part is all set to be made. Now, a new report has surfaced claiming that the Chiyaan Vikram was the first choice to play the lead actor for the film. However, Suriya ended up being the lead actor due to unknown reasons.

The film gave instant popularity to director Vikram K Kumar. 24 had Suriya playing triple roles and it was lauded by critics and fans for its complex screenplay. As far as the film’s second part is concerned, it has not been revealed yet if it would be a sequel or a prequel. Talking about the same, the director added that they decided about the second part even when they were shooting the original film.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment have bankrolled the film. Vikram, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. He also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The multi starrer is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki.

