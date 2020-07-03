Not too keen on working with Thalapathy Vijay and would love to team up with Thala Ajith says Napoleon

He stated that he has shared the screen space with several young talents including Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, mentioned that he has never worked with Thala Ajith.

Actor and politician Napoleon, who is one of the most popular actors of Kollywood, recently had an interaction with the entertainment portal Behindwoods. During the interaction, he said that he would not do negative roles anymore as it may affect his carrier in politics. He added that people’s perspective on a politician who is also an actor is influenced hugely by the roles that they take up in films. He stated that he has shared the screen space with several young talents including Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, mentioned that he has never worked with Thala Ajith.

During the interview, he revealed that he had a difference of opinion with Thalapathy Vijay during the movie Pokiri and he was not too keen on collaborating with him again. He also added that Prabhudeva was the Indian Michel Jackson and he has admired his dancing skills. About his collaboration with Kamal Haasan, he stated that it was impossible to beat him when it comes to acting. “When I work with Kamal, I always aim to be the second-best,” he added.

Napoleon made the headlines recently after it was revealed that he will be seen in a Hollywood movie. Titled Christmas Coupon, the film is directed by an independent filmmaker, Daniel Knudsen. It is to be noted that he made his Hollywood debut in 2017 with the supernatural thriller, Devil’s Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.

Credits :Behindwoods

