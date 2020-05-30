Not Vijay Deverakonda, THIS actor was the first choice of World Famous Lover’s makers as lead actor

Tollywood's darling Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for the leading actor for his previous outing World Famous Lover.

Vijay Deverakonda’s film World Famous Lover hit the big screens on February 14 worldwide in 1,150 plus screens. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. The film narrates the love story of Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda), who experiences love in four different stages of his life. During one of the promotional events of e film the director had revealed that Vijay Deverakonda was the first choice for the film.

Sai Dharam Tej was the director’s first choice as lead actor for the film. According to The Times Of India, the actor did not show interest due to which the director later approached Sharwanand for the role. Sharwanand and the director Kranthi Madhav had earlier worked for Malli Malli Rani Roju. Since Sharwanand was busy with the schedule of Jaanu, the film eventually went to Vijay Deverakonda.

Word Famous Lover opened to mixed responses from the critics and audience alike. While some liked the Arjun Reddy actor's intense love story, others think it is no different than the actor’s previous movies. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Meanwhile, Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

