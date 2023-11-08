Not Vijay, Prabhas or Allu Arjun, THIS actor to become highest-paid actor in all of Asia?

Rajinikanth is not new to making records or breaking existing ones. The actor’s entire career had various opportunities which went on to break some conventional norms in the film business even raising up standards in Tamil cinema.

Now, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to direct him fresh off the success of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo, the actor is reportedly said to be taking home a whopping amount of money as remuneration.

Rajinikanth to charge Rs 260-280 crores for Thalaivar 171?

As per the report of Koimoi.com, Rajinikanth is set to charge a remuneration scale between Rs 260-280 crores, making him the highest-paid actor not only in India but in all of Asia.

The actor had a massive blockbuster in the year 2018 with his last collaboration with S Shankar called 2.0. Thereafter, the actor’s films like Petta, Darbar and Annaatthe were all decent hits but did not garner much firepower in terms of box office revenue.

Now, after the recent blockbuster success of Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial film Jailer, the actor is set to hike up his price. The tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171 being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is also being produced by Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran under his banner of Sun Pictures. Although the salary denomination is still yet to be confirmed by official sources, it is likely that Rajinikanth has chosen to charge this much for his next.

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film is expected to be a socially relevant story with Rajinikanth playing the role of a retired police officer.

The film features a massive ensemble cast which includes actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan. The movie produced by Lyca Productions will be musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, the film has already completed its schedule in Mumbai where Amitabh Bachchan had shot for some scenes which was a reunion, as both the actors were reuniting onscreen after more than three decades.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Koimoi.com. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

