Not Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia chooses THIS Bollywood actor for a movie date out

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Aranmanai 4. The actor, along with Raashii Khanna, arrived at the Hindi press conference for their film this morning (May 29).

During the media interaction, the Baahubali actress could not stop blushing as she revealed the Bollywood superstar with whom she desires to go on a movie date and do a film. And to everyone’s surprise, Tamannaah did not name her boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia wants to watch movie with THIS actor

Today, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, and director Sundar C attended the Hindi press meeting arranged for their latest film, Aranmanai 4, in Mumbai. The team spoke in detail about their characters, the story of the film, and much more.

On a similar note, during a fun interaction with the media present at the venue, the Bhola Shankar actress revealed the actor with whom she wants to go on a movie date. Tamannaah also spoke about her strong desire to work with him.

Reacting to the question of which Bollywood actor Bhatia would want to watch her horror comedy Aranmanai 4 with, she started blushing and at first tried ignoring the question. Listening to the question, the audience, who probably thought the Jailer actress would possibly take her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Vijay Varma's name, started cheering loudly.

Eventually, Tamannaah Bhatia gave in and said, “Matlab agar ap jo keh rahe woh sach ho jaye toh bolne main mazza ajayega (If whatever you say turns out to be true, then it would be delightful), so I should choose wisely’’.

‘I think I love Shah Rukh; I just love him, so I would love to do a film with Shah Rukh’’, she added.

Clad in a deep-scooped blouse in a caramel shade and layering it with a matching collared blazer, Tamannaah looked nothing less than a dream. The diva completed her look with a knotted veshti-like skirt with a slit.

For makeup, the Veedokkade actress opted for the nude color palette and completed her look with long, open hair.

More about Aranmanai 4

The horror film is supposed to be a continuation of Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in essential roles.

Apart from the lead stars, Aranmanai 4 also has Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in critical parts. The horror-comedy was released on May 3, 2024.

