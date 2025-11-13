NOT Vinayakan but Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval was first offered to Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2025. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the filmmaker revealed that the team had initially planned to cast Prithviraj Sukumaran as the co-lead instead of the Jailer actor.

Did Kalamkaval makers approach Prithviraj Sukumaran first?

Speaking with the radio station Club FM, director Jithin K. Jose revealed that the team had first pitched Kalamkaval to Prithviraj Sukumaran, envisioning him in the role that eventually went to Vinayakan.

Jithin said, “We had two characters in mind, one was Mammukka, the other was Prithvi. That was the possibility we first considered, and we presented it to him (Prithviraj). While we never mentioned Mammukka's name, Prithviraj himself suggested that the Megastar would be the right choice for the other character. We then told him that we also had a similar idea.”

He continued, “We did pitch the character that Vinayakan now plays to Prithviraj first. However, there were some complicated processes in between. When we approached Mammukka and he accepted the project, naturally, the film became a Mammootty starrer. The dynamics shifted, and the preference obviously went to him and his availability.”

The filmmaker continued, “As we planned the entire shoot around Mammootty’s dates, we were unable to get Prithviraj’s dates, especially due to L2: Empuraan’s works. Then, we started to explore other potential actors and finally, Mammukka suggested we approach Vinayakan.”

More about Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval is an upcoming crime thriller starring Mammootty as the prime antagonist and Vinayakan as the protagonist.

Co-written and directed by Jithin K. Jose along with Jishnu Sreekumar, the film revolves around a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that ventures into a borderland village to resolve a dispute between two communities, only to discover something far more sinister lurking in the shadows.

In addition to the main cast, the movie features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Aravind SK, Shruti Ramachandran, and several others in key roles.

Ahead of its release on November 27, 2025, the makers unveiled the film's trailer on November 13, i.e., today.

Watch the trailer here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next appear in the action flick Vilaayath Budha, which is slated for release on November 21, 2025. Looking ahead, the actor also has films like SSMB29, Khalifa, I, Nobody, and several others lined up for release.

