Notebook, Take Off to Uyare: 5 remarkable onscreen roles played by Parvathy Thiruvothu

She is fiery, fierce, and fearless. She comes out as a poised and articulate woman. She is a force to reckon with in Indian cinema. She never minces her words even when it comes to stating her personal opinions on films or actors. Language is no bar for her. An actress, who lives for character-driven roles and melts into them effortlessly. She is no one but curly hair beauty of M-Town. A schoolgirl in Notebook, a married woman in Tamil film Poo, or RJ Sarah in Bangalore Days, Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has come a long way. In her 15-year career so far, Parvathy Thiruvothu has played a number of characters that prove she doesn't like being boxed in a certain type of role. Today, let's take a look at 5 remarkable onscreen roles played by her.

Notebook

Parvathy's role in Notebook is opposite to what she is in real life- fiery, fierce and fearless. The coming-of-age drama film directed by Rosshan Andrrews featured Maria Roy, Roma Asrani, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Parvathy Thiruvothu plays the role of Pooja Krishna, a smart student with a very practical mind. She managed to stand out with her role in the film which addressed a bold subject.

Take Off

Take Off (2017) was another impressive outing and an outstanding take on a real-life tale. It is an absolute must-watch Malayalam film. Parvathy's role as Sameera is proof of why she's a force to reckon with.

Uyare

She played one of the challenging roles as an acid attack survivor in Uyare. I have watched enough stories on acid attack survivors, but Thiruvothu as Pallavi proved to be a hard-hitting performance. There are a lot of scenes in the film that might leave you teary-eyed. Extraordinary is the word!

Maryan:

This Dhanush starrer Tamil film sees Maryan (played by Dhanush) is loved and longed for by Panimalar (played by Parvathy), but sadly, her feelings are not reciprocated. Directed by Bharat Bala, Maryan is known for its breathtaking visuals, music, terrifically talented cast and well-paced narrative.

City of God

This crime thriller directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by Babu Janardhanan managed to win the hearts of the audience, in terms of not focusing on cliches and commercial thrusts but rather on the narrative structure. Parvathy Thiruvothu played the role of Marathakam, a Tamil woman who flees her village to escape from her abusive husband. Her performance was the strength of the film.