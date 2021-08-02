Noted classical singer Kalyani Menon passes away at 70 in Chennai

Veteran classical and playback singer Kalyani Menon passed away today, August 2. She was 70. According to reports, she was undergoing treatment for paralysis at a private hospital in Chennai. Final rituals and cremation will reportedly take place tomorrow in Besant Nagar at 2 PM. Kalyani Menon has sung over 100 songs and had worked on several albums for AR Rahman during the 1990s and early 2000s. 

Kalyani Menon is the mother of filmmaker Rajiv Menon and Karun Menon IRAS, a senior Civil Services officer who currently works with the Indian Railways. Kalyani had also made a brief appearance in Rajiv Menon's Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000) as Aishwarya Rai’s music tutor. Her first film song in Tamil was Sevvaaname Ponmegame with composer Ilaiyaraaja K. Balaji’s Nallathoru Kudumbam (1979). 

She further continued to sing songs for Balaji's other films- "Nee Varuvaaiyena" from Sujatha (1980), "Thanniya Potta Sandhosham Pirakkum" from Savaal (1981), "Aei Rajave Un Rajathi" from Vazhvey Maayam (1982) and "Vidhi Varaindha Padhai Vazhiye" from Vidhi (1984). 

Anonymous : She also same the songs at Aishwaryas South Indian based wedding upon her special request.
