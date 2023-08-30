‘Nothing else matters’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's time in California is all about sunsets and smiles; see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of the Indian film industry in the last few years, with some power-packed performances. The actress successfully broke her girl-next-door image by playing the antagonist in The Family Man Season 2, the famous series. However, post her Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking it slow and is focusing more on her health and well-being. She is currently enjoying a break from films and is holidaying in California.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's time in California

The Kushi actress, who is currently in the USA for her Myositis treatment, has been often treating her fans with fun pictures and videos from her travel diaries. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently visited California, took to her Instagram handles and shared some lovely pictures of her sunset view. She also dropped some beautiful, sunkissed pictures of herself in the post, with a caption that reads: "Nothing else matters."

In the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen in a ribbed turquoise bodycon top, which she paired with white trousers. The Citadel completed her look with her signature short hairdo, minimal makeup, a statement Bvlgari Serpenti watch, and a bracelet. In one of the pictures, Samantha is also seen flaunting her beautiful upper back tattoo, which reads "YMC" aka Ye Maaya Chesave, the name of her debut film.

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram post:

Samantha's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama that will hit the theatres worldwide on September 1, Friday. The actress is sharing the screen with her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda once again in the film, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

Samantha is also set to share the screen with the famous Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the first time, in the Indian spin-off of the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel. The show, which is helmed by Raj and DK, is currently in the final stages of its post-production. After returning from the USA, the celebrated star is expected to make some major announcements on her upcoming projects, by the beginning of next year,

