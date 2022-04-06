NS22: Naga Chaitanya announces his next to be a bilingual film with director Venkat Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya is all set to team up with director Venkat Prabhu for his next film, tentatively titled NS22. It is a bilingual film made in Telugu and Tamil and will mark the debut of the actor in Kollywood. Popular production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing this untitled film and Pavan Kumar is presenting it.

The makers took to social media and shared a few pics with Naga Chaitanya to announce the big news. Fans are excited for this combo as the director is known for blockbuster films including his recently released film Maanadu with Silambarsan TR.

Check out pics here:

Talking about teaming up with Naga Chaitanya, Venkat Prabhu says, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."