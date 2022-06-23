NC22: Naga Chaitanya & Krithi Shetty reunite for next; Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan attend puja ceremony

Naga Chaitanya's next with Venkat Prabhu, which is tentatively titled NC22, went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony in presence of cast, Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan, Boyapati Sreenu and others. The makers also announced Krithi Shetty roped in as the female lead along with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja as music composer.

It is to be noted that Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty previosuly worked together on a blockbuster film Bangarraju. The puja ceremony, which took place a while ago, saw the first clap was given by Boyapati Sreenu, whereas Rana switched on the camera. While looked beautiful in pink tie dye saree, Chay looked handsome in casual look for the pooja ceremony.

The makers shared a pic with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja to announce that they will be scoring music for the film. The reports further suggest that the song recording for the film has already commenced today on 12th June in Chennai.

Check out pics here:​

NC22 is a bilingual film made in Telugu and Tamil and will mark the debut of the actor in Kollywood. Popular production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing this untitled film and Pavan Kumar is presenting it.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is also waiting for the release of his sports drama, Thank You. Backed by Dil Raju, the flick has been helmed by Vikram Kumar. The film marks the second venture of the actor and director after Manam.

Krithi Shetty, in the end, is busy working on her next bilingual film The Warrior with Ram Pothineni. Yesterday, the second single from the film Whistle Song was released and it's a perfect dance number. Directed by N Linguswamy, The Warrior is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 14th July this year.Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist in the movie and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

Also Read: The Warrior: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty get clicked as they launch the dance number Whistle Song