NS22: Naga Shaurya's next with Shirley Seita titled Krishna Vrinda Vihari; Here's his birthday special poster

Naga Shaurya will be seen next with director Aneesh Krishna for a romantic comedy, which was tentatively being referred to as #NS22.Today, on the occasion of Naga Shaurya's birthday, the makers shared a new poster and unveiled the title of the film as Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The actor donned a traditional look and plays the role of Krishna in the film.

The actor shared the same on social media, writing, “It’s a crazy experience & Krishna will be loved by all.” In the first-look, he can be seen in a traditional avatra with a bottu and gandham. All smiles, he can also be seen flicking water with a betel leaf as part of religious rituals.

NS22 is a romantic comedy directed by Anish Krishna. Internet sensation and singer Shirley Setia is the female lead. Mahathi Sagar is the music composer. Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan will be seen in supporting roles. The movie is co-produced by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under the banner of Ira Creations.

Meanwhile, On the other hand, Naga Shaurya is currently shooting for Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai directed by Avasrala Srinivas which marks their second collaboration after Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014).

Also Read: Varun Tej celebrated his birthday with Lavanya Tripathi? Actress reacts to link up rumours