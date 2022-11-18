NT 81: Nayanthara teams up with Durai Senthilkumar for her next; First look poster is out

Nayanthara , the lady superstar of South Indian cinema celebrated her 38th birthday on November 18, Friday. It is truly a very special birthday for the celebrated actress, who made her marriage with renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan official and later welcomed their twin babies, this year. Nayanthara and Vignesh, who originally registered their marriage in 2016, made it official in June, this year with a grand traditional ceremony held in Chennai. Later, the couple welcomed twin babies Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy, in October.

However, Nayanthara is now proving that she is an amazing multi-tasker, by managing her new roles as a wife and mother, along with her professional life, like a pro. The lady superstar is now set to join hands with talented filmmaker Durai Senthilkumar for her 81st outing in cinema. The movie, which is tentatively titled NT 81, is touted to be a social thriller. Expectations are riding high on the project as it marks Nayanthara's first collaboration with Durai Senthilkumar, who is best known for the popular films Ethir Neechal, Kaakki Sattai, and Kodi.

The first look poster of NT 81 was revealed on the official page of Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures, on the special occasion of Nayanthara's birthday. "Rowdy Pictures proudly presents #NT81 starring the Lady Super Star #Nayanthara. To be directed by @dir_dsk," reads the post on Rowdy Pictures Instagram handle.

Check out NT 81 first look poster: