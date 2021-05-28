NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Twitterati remember the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

NT Rama Rao is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Tributes are pouring on social media as fans are sharing throwback photos and about his best work for the Telugu people.

Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary, today on May 28, fans are paying tribute to the legendary actor are all over on social media. NTR began his career in the film industry with a walk-on role as a policeman in Mana Desam (1949). His career took a drastic turn and NTR Rama Rao since then featured in 300 films. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He has earned the tag of legend for a reason. Tributes are pouring on social media as fans are sharing throwback photos and about his best for the Telugu people.

Late actress Soundarya's fan club tweeted on the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's birth anniversary. It reads, "Remembering one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema & pride of Telugu Cinema #NandamuriTarakaRamaRao Garu on his birth anniversary :) Happy that #Soundarya mam met him a few times."

Another Twitter user wrote, "As a actor he is an example,as a leader he is an inspiration and sensation."

In 2019, a biopic on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the legendary Telugu actor and politician, was released and it got mixed response from the audience. Back in 2017, Jr NTR was asked if he would star in the biopic on his grandfather, to this he replied to IANS, "I don’t have the courage. It’s not that I can’t do it but I just don’t want to attempt."

NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) under National Art Theater, Madras, and for directing Varakatnam (1970).

