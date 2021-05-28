NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Twitterati remember the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao
Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary, today on May 28, fans are paying tribute to the legendary actor are all over on social media. NTR began his career in the film industry with a walk-on role as a policeman in Mana Desam (1949). His career took a drastic turn and NTR Rama Rao since then featured in 300 films. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He has earned the tag of legend for a reason. Tributes are pouring on social media as fans are sharing throwback photos and about his best for the Telugu people.
Late actress Soundarya's fan club tweeted on the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's birth anniversary. It reads, "Remembering one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema & pride of Telugu Cinema #NandamuriTarakaRamaRao Garu on his birth anniversary :) Happy that #Soundarya mam met him a few times."
Another Twitter user wrote, "As a actor he is an example,as a leader he is an inspiration and sensation."
Remembering the Pride of Telugu People, Legendary Actor & Great Leader "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao" garu on his birth anniversary#LegendaryNTRJayanthi #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/IBf6DefszJ
A legend who will never be forgotten.
A star whose charm is unmatchable.
A leader that can't be equalled.
An inspiration to millions.
A demigod to his fans.
There is none other like him.
Remembering one and only #NandamuriTarakaRamaRao #JoharNTR #LegendNTRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/eZ3ltFww4H
Remembering The Legendary Actor Of Indian Cinema And Great Truthfully Politician "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao" garu On His Birth Anniversary #LegendaryNTRJayanthi#JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/1QT7xyTmJz
Royalty never dies
Stay tuned to @NBKFilms_ for small Surprise tomm #NTR #Manabalayya #JoharNTR#NandamuriBalakrishna #Balayya pic.twitter.com/K95y5356EQ
Remembering the Legendary Actor, our Pride Shri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu on his birth anniversary. You are an inspiration to Millions,Proud to say that I'm one among them. You will be remembered forever. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/NYBDwb7KcS
One & Only Legendary Actor, One & Only Greatest Politician.
King Of Kings #JoharNTR #LegendaryNTRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/X9V2UmtFBG
An Actor Par Excellence, A Leader Who Is Claimed As God By Millions, The Man Who Fought For Telugu Pride, The Man Who Brought Worldwide Recognition For Telugu People.
Remembering The Legendary Actor & Leader NTR Garu On His Birth Anniversary. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/j4Z8Xt6fv7
In 2019, a biopic on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the legendary Telugu actor and politician, was released and it got mixed response from the audience. Back in 2017, Jr NTR was asked if he would star in the biopic on his grandfather, to this he replied to IANS, "I don’t have the courage. It’s not that I can’t do it but I just don’t want to attempt."
NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) under National Art Theater, Madras, and for directing Varakatnam (1970).