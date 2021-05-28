  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Twitterati remember the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

NT Rama Rao is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. Tributes are pouring on social media as fans are sharing throwback photos and about his best work for the Telugu people.
4432 reads Mumbai
NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary NT Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Twitterati remember the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 98th birth anniversary, today on May 28, fans are paying tribute to the legendary actor are all over on social media. NTR began his career in the film industry with a walk-on role as a policeman in Mana Desam (1949). His career took a drastic turn and NTR Rama Rao since then featured in 300 films. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He has earned the tag of legend for a reason. Tributes are pouring on social media as fans are sharing throwback photos and about his best for the Telugu people. 

Late actress Soundarya's fan club tweeted on the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh's birth anniversary. It reads, "Remembering one of the greatest actors of Indian Cinema & pride of Telugu Cinema #NandamuriTarakaRamaRao Garu on his birth anniversary :) Happy that #Soundarya mam met him a few times." 

Another Twitter user wrote, "As a actor he is an example,as a leader he is an inspiration and sensation."

Take a look: 







Also Read: RRR: Jr NTR as rebellious Komaram Bheem in the birthday special look is a perfect treat to fans 

In 2019, a biopic on  Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the legendary Telugu actor and politician, was released and it got mixed response from the audience. Back in 2017, Jr NTR was asked if he would star in the biopic on his grandfather, to this he replied to IANS, "I don’t have the courage. It’s not that I can’t do it but I just don’t want to attempt." 

NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) under National Art Theater, Madras,  and for directing Varakatnam (1970).

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram won't visit NTR ghat to pay tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his birth anniversary
Manju Stanely passes away: Kishor Satya upset with his co star’s demise: I hoped it was a fake news
Tuck Jagadish: Makers of Nani starrer refute rumours of film's OTT release
EXCLUSIVE: Santhosh Shoban says Ek Mini Katha isn't about one but all the guys; Talks of his prep for the role
Kajal Aggarwal is brunch to soirée ready in this sexy frilled Michael Kors slip dress; SEE PHOTO
Nagarjuna is allegedly angry over protest against daughter in law Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2