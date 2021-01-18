NT Rama Rao Death Anniversary: Nandamuri Balakrishna clicked as he pays respect to his late father at NTR Ghat

Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balakrishna was clicked today as he arrived to pay respects to his late father NT Rama Rao at NTR ghat. On N. T. Rama Rao's death anniversary today, the actor offered flowers as he remembered his father. NTR died of a heart attack on 18 January 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 72. NT Rama Rao had also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years, besides being a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry.

NTR had made his acting debut with a Telugu social film Mana Desam. The film was directed by L. V. Prasad in 1949. He gained popularity in the 1950s when he became well known for his portrayals of Hindu deities, especially Krishna and Rama. At the age of 40, he had left his fans stunned by learning dance from the renowned Kuchipudi dancer Vempati Chinna Satyam for his role in the film Nartanasala (1963).

On the personal front, in May 1943, at the age of 20, while he was still pursuing his Intermediate, NTR married Basava Rama Tarakam, the daughter of his maternal uncle. The couple had eight sons and four daughters. His eldest son, Nandamuri Ramakrishna Sr died in 1962. His third son, Nandamuri Saikrishna, who was a theatre owner, passed away in 2004 following diabetic complications. His fourth son, Nandamuri Harikrishna, passed away after he met with a car accident on 29 August 2018. His sixth son, Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the leading actors in Tollywood.

Jr. NTR also paid tribute to NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary:

Check out photos of him paying tribute to his late father:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×