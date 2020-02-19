NTR 30: Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas collaborate again; Details Inside

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up once again for an upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled, #NTR30. This is their second movie together after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up once again for an upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled, #NTR30. The official announcement about this huge collaboration is doing rounds on social media and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to #NTR30. While there is no official word regarding who will play the female lead, reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in opposite Jr NTR. This is Jr NTR and Trivikram's second movie together after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which released in 2018. The film was a huge hit.

NTR 30 will be produced under Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR arts. The shooting of the film will go on floors from May and will release in April 2021. More details about the film are awaited. Jr NTR is one of the most popular and bankable Tollywood actors currently. The young tiger was highly impressed with Trivikram's narration and immediately agreed to do the film. What do you think about Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' collaboration? Will the director-actor duo be able to create the same magic once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN Shoot starts this May & April 2021 Release!! pic.twitter.com/eyGoWEvPW0 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Trivikram Srinivas's recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde released in January. The film witnessed a strong run at the box office and not only in India but worldwide. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan. The film also stars and in supporting roles. RRR, the magnum opus is set to release next year.

