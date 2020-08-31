NTR 30: Makers of Jr NTR starrer promise a new update soon; Say 'something very big is coming your way'

There is a growing buzz regarding the film's new update but the makers of Jr NTR starrer are adamant to reveal it only at the right time.

Jr NTR fans can't keep calm ever since the makers of his next made an official announcement about his upcoming project with director Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively called, NTR 30, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store for them. There is a growing buzz regarding the film's new update but the makers are adamant to reveal it only at the right time. Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment took to Twitter and requested Jr NTR fans to wait until they start the shooting of the film and make a huge announcement about the actor's 30th project.

He tweeted, "To all our Young Tiger @tarak9999 anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update & we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting. We have a sentiment to not reveal the title prior to that. This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way!." Due to lockdown, the makers of Jr NTR starrer had to push the plans to release the first title poster of the film. But looks like NTR 30 makers are planning something big and this has set a new excitement among the fans on Twitter.

To all our Young Tiger @tarak9999 anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update & we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting. We have a sentiment to not reveal the title prior to that. This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way! — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the young tiger will be seen in SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR co-starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also stars and in supporting roles. It is currently one of the most-anticipated Pan-India movies slated to release next year. The magnum opus has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya.

