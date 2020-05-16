NTR 30: Makers planning to reveal the official poster of Jr NTR starrer on May 20?

The official poster of Jr NTR starrer that is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas will be reportedly revealed by the makers on May 20. Read on for further details.

Jr NTR fans are quite excited after it has been announced that he will soon be collaborating with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a new movie that has been tentatively titled NTR 30. The actor-director duo has earlier collaborated for the 2018 action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was declared a blockbuster hit. This project also marks the 30th movie of the South star. It has been produced under the banner of NTR Arts in association with Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Now, the latest round of buzz is that the makers are going to reveal the official poster as well as the title logo of NTR 30 on 20th May 2020. Interestingly, this date also marks the birthday of the superstar because of which the speculations are rife about the same. The movie’s shoot was originally supposed to begin in May but the production process has now been stalled owing to the announcement of lockdown amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, check out the official announcement about NTR 30 below:

NTR 30 is scheduled to be released in April 2021. Talking about Jr NTR, the superstar is currently gearing up for another movie which is the period drama RRR co-starring Ram Charan, , and in the lead roles. It has been directed by SS Rajamouli and is currently one of the most-anticipated movies slated to release next year. The magnum opus has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya.

