NTR 30: Mission Impossible action choreographer Kenny Bates joins Jr NTR-Koratala Siva’s project

Jr NTR, the popular star of the Telugu film industry is reuniting with director Koratala Siva after the massive success of Janatha Garage, for his 30th outing in cinema. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project, the latest updates suggest that the Jr NTR starter is going to be a mega-budget action film.

Mission Impossible action choreographer Kenny Bates joins NTR 30

The Koratala Siva directorial, which is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in a small town in the coastal area, is now getting bigger and better with some highly promising talents joining its star cast and technical crew. As per the latest updates, Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, who is best known for designing the action sequences of films like Mission Impossible and Transformers, has joined NTR 30 as the stunt director. The popular technician's picture from the sets of NTR 30, in which is seen conceptualizing and designing an action sequence which is set in a boat for the Jr NTR starrer, is now going viral on social media.

For the unversed, Kenny Bates has earlier handled choreography for some of the highly celebrated Indian films including S Shankar's Rajinikanth starter 2.O and the 2019-released Prabhas starrer Saaho. The renowned choreographer's inclusion in the NTR 30 technical crew confirms that Jr NTR's film is going to be a complete treat for action cinema lovers.

Check out Kenny Bates' picture from the sets of NTR 30 below:

About NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress is making her Telugu cinema debut with NTR 30, as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned Tamil music director has been roped in to compose the songs and original score. Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production designing team.

