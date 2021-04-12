NTR 30 Official Update: Jr NTR teams up with Koratala Siva amidst rumours of his differences with Trivikram

Earlier, it was announced by the makers that NTR30 will have Trivikram Srinivas as the director and the film was all set to be rolled out in February.

It was reported widely that the makers of Jr NTR’s next tentatively titled NTR30 brought on board Koratala Siva as the director as Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas had differences. Now, the makers have made the news official and announced it on their social media space. Announcing the news, Yuvasudha Arts, who is bankrolling the project, wrote on their Twitter space, “The Blockbuster combo join hands again. We are Glad & Proud to produce #NTRKoratalaSiva2. More details soon!”

It was shared by the director too, and he stated that he was happy to collaborate with Jr NTR again. He wrote on his Twitter space, “Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time. #NTR30 #NTRKoratalaSiva2 @YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial”. The news was also announced by Jr NTR on his social media space. He shared Koratala Siva’s Tweet and wrote, “Equally delighted to work with you once again @sivakoratala See the Tweet here: Very happy to collaborate with @tarak9999 garu once again. Last time repairs were local...but for a change we will cross boundaries this time.#NTR30#NTRKoratalaSiva2@YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/cN0lFMOiuf — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) April 12, 2021 garu”.

The producers Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Hari Kosaraju jointly said about the film, "When it is NTR and Koratala Siva, expectations are grand. Our film will be made keeping those high expectations in mind. More details about the huge project will be announced on the day of its launch." The untitled project's muhurtham will be held soon. The plan is to start the film's shoot in the second half of June. And the film will be released in multiple languages in theatres on April 29, 2022. Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be next seen in the magnum opus RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a historic fiction which also has Ram Charan and in the lead roles.

