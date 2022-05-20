NTR 31 FIRST LOOK: Jr NTR's intense dark avatar promises an action entertainer by Prashanth Neel

On the occasion of his 39th birthday, NTR31 makers have shared the first look and it promises a high voltage action entertainer, directed by Prashanth Neel.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 20, 2022 12:33 PM IST  |  11.8K
NTR 31 first look
Advertisement

After the massive success of RRR, Jr. NTR is gearing up for his 2 big-ticket films- NTR 30 with Siva Koratala and Prashanth Neel's NTR 31. Well, Young Tiger, Jr NTR turns a year older today, May 20 and makers of NTR31 have unveiled the first look of his film, a much-awaited birthday treat to fans. 

Sharing the first look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "His soil...His reign ....But definitely not his blood...."

Take a look:

