NTR 31 FIRST LOOK: Jr NTR's intense dark avatar promises an action entertainer by Prashanth Neel
On the occasion of his 39th birthday, NTR31 makers have shared the first look and it promises a high voltage action entertainer, directed by Prashanth Neel.
After the massive success of RRR, Jr. NTR is gearing up for his 2 big-ticket films- NTR 30 with Siva Koratala and Prashanth Neel's NTR 31. Well, Young Tiger, Jr NTR turns a year older today, May 20 and makers of NTR31 have unveiled the first look of his film, a much-awaited birthday treat to fans.
Sharing the first look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "His soil...His reign ....But definitely not his blood...."
Take a look:
