NTR 31: Prashanth Neel confirms his next with Jr NTR: Finally I know how it feels to sit next to nuclear plant

KGF director Prashanth Neel shares a piece of big news with his fans as he collaborates with Jr NTR for his next. Speculations had been doing rounds since a very long time regarding this big upcoming project. However, the directed decided to break this news on Jr NTR's birthday, May 20. Indirectly confirming his next with Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel also shared how it felt like sitting next to the actor. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's big upcoming project is currently the talk of the town and fans just can't wait to know what's in stores with NTR 31.

Taking to Twitter, Prashanth Neel finally confirmed about his next film with the birthday boy Jr NTR. He wrote, "So finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant...next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999. Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day. See you soon..#HappyBirthdayNTr #stayhomestaysafe." Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdayNTR is currently trending on Twitter. Fans have been showering the Young Tiger with lovely wishes on his special day.

Check out Prashanth Neel's Tweet below:

So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant….next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999

Happy birthday brother!!!

Have a safe and great day

See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr#stayhomestaysafe — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that KGF director has been paid a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore as an advance for helming the project with Jr NTR. The upcoming Jr NTR starrer will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting will kick-start in 2022. However, no official word regarding the same has been made yet.

Prashanth Neel is now eagerly looking forward to the release of the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Credits :Twitter

