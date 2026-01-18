NTR Death Anniversary: Kalyan Ram gets mobbed as he pays tribute to his grandfather - Watch

The Telugu film industry has witnessed late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's work. The legendary actor and politician passed away on January 18, 1996. He was 72 years old. Today marks his 30th death anniversary. In order to pay the tribute to him his grandson and actor, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram went to the NTR ghat in Hyderabad early morning on Sunday.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gets mobbed at NTR Ghat

Despite the early hours of the weekend, fans gathered in large numbers around Jr NTR’s brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram eagerly requesting for selfies. The unexpected crowd created a lot of chaos, which then led to the actor getting mobbed at NTR's memorial at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad.

Videos circulating on social media show Nandamuri Kalyan Ram being surrounded by people attempting to take selfies, even as he was in the middle of prayers. In one clip, Kalyan Ram’s security personnel can be seen struggling to control the crowd as fans push forward while he places a wreath at the memorial.

Another video shows the actor sitting on the ground to pay his respects, asking people to step back and give him space. However, the crowd continues to press in, forcing his security team to intervene repeatedly. At one point, a fan is seen attempting to fall at Kalyan Ram’s feet before being moved aside by security.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's work front



Kalyan Ram was last seen in Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi in 2025. In the film, he shared screen space with Vijayashanti and Sohail Khan. As of now, Kalyan Ram has not officially announced his next projects.

