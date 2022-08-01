NT Rama Rao's daughter & Nandamuri Balakrishna's sister Uma Maheswari dies by suicide: Reports

NTR’s fourth daughter Kantamaneni Uma Maheswari passed away today, August 1. According to media reports, she was suffering from health issues for a very long time and this afternoon, she breathed her last at her home in Hyderabad. It is said that she died, allegedly by suicide, at her residence in Jubilee Hills.

A report by ANI states that Uma Maheshwari has died by suicide. Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence today. The police have shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem. A case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC for further probe. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari reached Uma Maheswari’s house in Hyderabad to offer condolences to the family. Balakrishna is inconsolable.

Reportedly, a few of Nandamuri family members who are residing abroad have been informed about Uma Maheswari’s sudden demise. Police suspect K Uma Maheshwari might have taken this decision to end her life after she slipped into depression over family and health issues. However, there is no official word yet on the same.