NTR30: After Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva?

Jr NTR's upcoming film with Koratala Siva, which is tentatively titled NTR30, is one of the most talked about movies. As per the latest reports about the film, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is being considered for an antagonist role. It is said that he will lock horns with NTR in the action entertainer. Saif Ali Khan has been signed on to play the villain opposite Tarak in this film directed by Koratala Siva. However, there's no official confirmation regarding it yet. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.



Janhvi Kapoor part of NTR30 On the other end, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor is part of the film as well. Reportedly, she is roped in to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in the film. If reports are anything to be believed, then NTR30 will mark Janhvi's debut in the South film industry. "NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the announcement will happen soon via a photoshoot with Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

About NTR30 Jr NTR, on Sunday, attended the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's Amigos and opened up about his upcoming film NTR30. Sharing the update about NTR30, he said, "We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024." After RRR, Jr NTR's next is the big thing with sky-high expectations. The actor announced two films – NTR 30 with Kortala Siva and NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. However, except for an official announcement, no major updates about the film have been announced and fans have been waiting with bated breath asking makers for updates.



