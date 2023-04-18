NTR30 BIG Update: Jr NTR welcomes Saif Ali Khan on board; Chill together on sets

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has officially welcomed on board for Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva. The actor joined the sets of the tentatively titled film NTR30 today. The makers shared a few pics from the sets, where he is seen bonding and chilling with the RRR actor and director Siva. Reportedly, he is playing the antagonist role in the film.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics featuring Saif Ali Khan, bonding and chilling on sets with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva. The actor began shooting for the pan-Indian action film in Hyderabad. According to reports, Saif is playing the role of antagonist in the film. If it's true, then NTR30 will mark his second time as a baddie as he is playing the antagonist role in Prabhas' Adipurush as well.

Check out Saif Ali Khan's pics from NTR30 sets here:

Janhvi Kapoor joins NTR30 sets

A day ago, Janhvi Kapoor, who is the female lead of the film, also joined the sets of NTR30 in Hyderabad. The actress was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as she came to the city to shoot for her debut Telugu film. NTR30 marks the debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu and South film industry.

About NTR30

NTR30 marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned Tamil music director has been roped in to compose the songs and original score. Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production designing team. Kenny Bates, who is best known for designing the action sequences of films like Mission Impossible and Transformers, has joined NTR 30 as the stunt director.

The latest buzz related to the film is that the actor will be having a double role, one of the father and one of the son. The story of the film is said to be about the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from the community.