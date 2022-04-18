NTR30: Director Koratala Siva spills the beans on his next with Jr NTR; Deets inside

It is well-known fact that post the mammoth success of RRR, Jr NTR is next collaborating with director Kortala Siva for an interesting film, tentatively titled NTR30. Apart from the official announcement, no major details of the film were announced. However, the rumours of the cast and film being shelved made up the shelves of headlines. Now, the director spilled beans about the film, leaving fans super excited.

Speaking about the NTR30 with Eenadu publication, Koratala Siva said, "Not going to talk much about the film just yet. Pre-Production work currently going on and we are aiming to commence the shoot in June. Have written a very strong story for the film which can reach a large set audience(PAN India)."

There were strong reports that Alia Bhatt was approached for the female lead opposite Jr NTR after their lovely bond during the RRR promotions. However, now reports claim that the actress has declined the offer as she just married and is going to take some time off to enjoy this phase.

Jr NTR recently opened up about NTR30 with Koratala Siva and said the film have everything, what the fans want and what the audience expects post RRR.

NTR30, written and directed by Koratala Siva is an action entertainer and will mark the second collaboration of actor-director after the blockbuster film Jnatha Garage in 2016. NTR30 is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is the music director.

Also Read: RRR star Jr NTR says he ‘would love to work in a proper Hindi film’; Reveals preferred directors