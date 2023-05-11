NTR30: Is the first look and title of Jr NTR starrer to release on his birthday?

Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR30, is a highly anticipated and awaited pan-Indian film. Ever since the film went on floors, fans have been eager about updates. Now, as per reports, the big update is on the actor's birthday. NTR30's first look and title is expected to release on Jr NTR's birthday.

On the occasion of NTR's birthday, the first look and title will reportedly be released by the makers on social media. It is said that NTR looks menacing in the first look poster and his avatar will be massy and intense. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

The latest buzz related to the film is that the actor will be having a double role, one of the father and one of the son. The story of the film is said to be about the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from the community.

About NTR30

NTR30 marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to make his South debut with Prabhas' Adipurush is playing the antagonist in NTR30. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production designing team. Kenny Bates, who is best known for designing the action sequences of films like Mission Impossible and Transformers, has joined NTR 30 as the stunt director.

Upcoming films

Next up, the actor has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel. He is all set to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Director Vetrimaaran also confirmed the rumors of teaming up with the actor. He said that the project will happen for sure but will take time.

